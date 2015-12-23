LONDON Dec 23 John Lewis ,
Britain's biggest department store chain, said on Wednesday its
sales rose 7 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 19, driven
by a 30.3 percent jump in online sales.
The employee-owned firm said sales totalled 171.8 million
pounds ($256 million).
Sales in the firm's electricals and home technology
department rose 16.2 percent, while sales in the home division
were up 5.1 percent.
Fashion sales rose 1.9 percent despite mild weather meaning
sales of cold weather clothing were down.
"Customers clearly want to keep shopping right through to
Christmas Eve, and with the final few shopping days left we are
expecting our shops to be incredibly busy as people are off
work," said John Lewis Managing Director Andy Street.
John Lewis is the only major British retailer to publish
weekly sales data, providing the most up-to-date snapshot of
shopping trends.
It has outperformed rivals for the last six years, helped by
a strong online offering, modern stores and bias to the more
prosperous south east of England.
British consumers have driven the country's economic
recovery over the past two years, helped by a plunge in
inflation to around zero. But wage growth remains weak and has
not recovered its levels of before the financial crisis.
British retail sales grew slightly less than expected in the
run-up to Christmas and the outlook for January was weak, a
survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on
Monday.
($1 = 0.6716 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans)