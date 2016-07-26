LONDON, July 26 British retailer John Lewis
reported on Tuesday a 4.3 percent year-on-year fall in
sales at its department store chain for the week to July 23,
hurt by a bout of hot weather.
As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data,
John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping
behavior after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June
23, though the data is clouded by year-on-year weather
comparisons.
The firm said its department store sales in the last week
fell to 73.3 million pounds ($96.2 million) having increased 3.8
percent in the previous week.
"The hot weather which settled over the UK last week
resulted in a slowdown in sales as Britain basked in the
heatwave," it said.
John Lewis made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief
commentary.
($1 = 0.7618 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)