Feb 23 John Lewis, Britain biggest department
store group, said on Thursday it was planning to cut hundreds of
jobs in a reorganisation of its soft furnishings retailing
business and changes to the way it operates its in-store
restaurants.
John Lewis, which also owns the upmarket Waitrose
supermarket, said at the same time it would be creating 386
other jobs which will be offered to the 773 of its 30,000 staff
who face redundancy.
Under the reorganisation the company said it plans to move
its estimation and fitting service for curtains and carpets to a
regional model, with administration moved out of individual
stores to a central location, which can also serve online
customers.
In addition the company said it had decided to reduce
on-site preparation of foods in its restaurants.
Last month the company said that the bonus which it pays
annually to its staff, known as 'Partners' was likely to be
"significantly lower" this year, as it needed to invest heavily
in its online business this year after 40 percent of total sales
came from the internet over Christmas.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)