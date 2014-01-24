* Week to Jan. 18 dept store sales up 23.4 pct
* Year-on-year comparative weak due to snow last year
* Waitrose sales up 6.0 pct
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest department
store group John Lewis continued its strong start to
2014 with a 23.4 percent jump in weekly sales, though the
outcome was flattered by snow last year ago which meant
comparatives were weak.
The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store
sales were 73.4 million pounds ($122.1 million) in the week to
Jan. 18, up from 59.5 million in the same period last year.
"The last week showed that we are running to the end of the
(2013-14 financial) year in great form. A strong week's sales
was further flattered by snow disruption a year ago," it said.
"A sign of that success was that every branch posted an
increase on a year ago," it noted, adding that online sales
growth was 16.6 percent.
Though official UK retail data published last week showed
the sector recorded its fastest annual sales growth in more than
nine years last month, Christmas trading updates from major
store groups have shown mixed results.
Retailers remain wary as inflation continues to outstrip
average pay rises.
John Lewis was one of the clear winners as Christmas. The
firm has been winning market share from high-street rivals in
recent years due to its strong online offering, modern stores
and a relatively affluent customer base.
"Despite John Lewis's healthy performance, there is
significant uncertainty as to how robust consumer spending will
be in the early months of 2014," said Howard Archer, chief
economist IHS Global Insight.
He pointed to the CBI distributive trades survey published
on Thursday which showed British retail sales growth slowed in
the first part of January.
John Lewis also owns upmarket grocery chain Waitrose. Its
week to Jan. 18 sales rose 6.0 percent to 115 million pounds.