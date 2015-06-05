LONDON, June 5 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to May 30 17 weeks to May 30
Total sales 2.2 pct 1.3 pct
Dept stores 3.9 pct 2.5 pct
Food stores 1.0 pct 0.6 pct
"The combination of a bank holiday and half term provided a
more buoyant week," John Lewis said of the department stores
outcome.
"The Fashion team definitely made the best of the
opportunities in the week with sales more than 10 percent ahead
of last year. All areas had a strong result with customers
clearly making the shift into the new season and getting ready
for holidays."
(Editing by Neil Maidment)