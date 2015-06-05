LONDON, June 5 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to May 30 17 weeks to May 30 Total sales 2.2 pct 1.3 pct Dept stores 3.9 pct 2.5 pct Food stores 1.0 pct 0.6 pct "The combination of a bank holiday and half term provided a more buoyant week," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. "The Fashion team definitely made the best of the opportunities in the week with sales more than 10 percent ahead of last year. All areas had a strong result with customers clearly making the shift into the new season and getting ready for holidays." (Editing by Neil Maidment)