By James Davey
LONDON, July 13 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, continued to show
rivals, such as Marks & Spencer, a clean pair of heels,
posting another double digit increase in weekly sales.
The employee-owned retailer, which has a bias to the south
east of England, has set the pace in the sector this summer as
the deluge of rain has driven footfall from the high street to
the covered shopping malls where its stores are often located.
Wet and cold weather is also favourable for its key
household goods business.
John Lewis said on Friday department store sales increased
15.3 percent year-on-year to 71.6 million pounds ($110.3
million) in the week to July 7.
"The continued miserable weather, coupled with the third
week of a successful Clearance (sale), saw customers heading to
our shops for some retail therapy," said buying director Paula
Nickolds.
Sales of electrical and home technology items jumped 34.1
percent, reflecting robust television sales ahead of the London
Olympics, while homewares sales were up 8.9 percent, driven by
demand for official Games merchandise. Fashion sales rose 9.4
percent.
The retailer has been outperforming the wider market as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by
Britain's double dip recession, while improvements to product
and service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.
On Tuesday, Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing
retailer, reported its biggest quarterly sales drop in 3-1/2
years, blaming months of rain that hammered womenswear
sales.
John Lewis' sales are, however, flattered by the fact the
firm has more shops than last year and by higher prices because
of inflation. Also electrical items tend to have relatively low
profit margins.
Many British retailers remain under pressure as consumers are
squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut record national debt.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to July 7 sales rose 6.1 percent to 109.8 million
pounds.
The firm said it sold 11 million strawberries and cream
sales jumped 6.8 percent on the back of Andy Murray's run to the
final of the Wimbledon tennis championship.
($1 = 0.6492 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)