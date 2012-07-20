* Week to July 14 dept store sales up 17.3 pct year-on-year
* Electricals and home technology sales up 37 pct
* Waitrose sales up 6.9 pct
* Waitrose to sell "cosmetically imperfect" fruit and veg
By James Davey
LONDON, July 20 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, posted another
double-digit rise in weekly sales, as its summer sale and poor
weather encouraged customers to part with their cash, with spend
related to the Olympics a focus.
The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store
sales increased 17.3 percent year-on-year to 70.3 million pounds
($110.4 million) in the week to July 14.
"The final week of clearance (sale), coupled with the
continuation of the inclement weather, saw customers picking up
bargains as a form of retail therapy," said operations director
Dino Rocos.
The total increase was powered by a 37 percent rise in sales
in the electricals and home technology category as Britons
limbered up for the London Games by buying new televisions.
Food blenders, coffee machines, iPads and Kindles also sold
well.
Fashion sales rose 12.3 percent, with London 2012
merchandise driving a 39 percent jump in sportswear sales.
Sales in the home category increased 8.9 percent, while
online sales soared 51 percent.
John Lewis, which has a bias to the south east of England,
has set the pace in the sector this summer as the deluge of rain
has driven footfall from the high street to the covered shopping
malls where its stores are often located. Wet and cold weather
is also favourable for its key household goods business.
On Thursday the wider impact of Britain's sodden summer was
laid bare by weak sales updates from major retailers, including
Kingfisher, Halfords, JJB Sports and
Mothercare, showing that the wettest April to June
period since records began had hurt already weak demand in an
economy showing few signs of pulling out of recession.
Official retail data also indicated that celebrations to
mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee failed to provide the
much hyped and hoped-for boost to spending, raising the question
of whether the London Olympics will get the shop tills ringing.
John Lewis has also been outperforming the wider market
because its generally more affluent customers have been less
impacted by Britain's double dip recession, while improvements
to product and service and new modern stores have chimed with
consumers.
The firm's sales numbers are, however, flattered by the fact
it has more shops than last year and by higher prices because of
inflation. Also electrical items tend to have relatively low
profit margins.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to July 14 sales rose 6.9 percent to 108.2 million
pounds.
Waitrose said it would support British farmers, who have
struggled with the rain this summer, by selling fruit and
vegetables that are "cosmetically imperfect" but taste fine.
"It's important that we support farmers and growers wherever
possible, which could include accepting shorter carrots, thinner
parsnips or smaller strawberries than usual," said commercial
director Mark Williamson.
($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)