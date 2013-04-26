* Week to April 20 dept store sales down 0.1 pct to 61.9 mln
stg
* Waitrose sales up 7.3 pct to 115 mln stg
LONDON, April 26 Department store group, John
Lewis, said its sales edged lower last week as Britons
chose to enjoy some rare sunshine rather than shop.
The employee-owned group, which has been outperforming
Britain's broader retail sector for about two years, said on
Friday its department store sales fell 0.1 percent year-on-year
to 61.9 million pounds ($95.6 million) in the week to April 20.
"Fashion sales benefited from the change in weather.
However, the first sunshine of spring kept a number of customers
in their gardens rather than out shopping," the firm said.
Though fashion sales rose 3.9 percent, sales in the home
category fell 2.9 percent and were down 0.7 percent in
electricals and home technology.
Analysts pointed to a tough comparative performance in the
same week last year, when TV sales were booming because of the
"Digital Switch-Over" in London, while wet spring weather was
helpful for homewares trade.
Though Britain has avoided a "triple dip" recession, many
retailers are finding the going tough as consumers fret over job
security, a squeeze on incomes and government cuts.
John Lewis has consistently bucked the gloom and its
department store sales are up 10.8 percent in the first 12 weeks
of its 2013-14 year.
"Following on from a lacklustre CBI distributive trades
survey for April released earlier this week, the recent softer
trend in John Lewis' sales fans concern that consumers may be
reining in their spending," said IHS Global Insight chief
economist Howard Archer.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket Waitrose. Its
weekly sales rose 7.3 percent to 115 million pounds, reinforcing
its position as one of Britain's fastest growing grocers.