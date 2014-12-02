LONDON Dec 2 John Lewis, Britain's No.
1 department store group, posted the biggest ever week for sales
in its 150-year history, with the outcome driven by Black Friday
promotions and price matching of competitor events.
The employee-owned firm said on Tuesday sales during the
week to Nov. 29 increased 21.8 percent year-on-year to 179.1
million pounds ($281.3 million), surpassing the previous record
of 164 million pounds set during the week before Christmas last
year.
John Lewis said it had a record week for online sales, up
42.2 percent year-on-year, but also noted that several shops
achieved record takings on Black Friday itself (Nov. 28),
including its flagship Oxford Street store.
(1 US dollar = 0.6367 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)