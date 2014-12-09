LONDON Dec 9 John Lewis, Britain's
No.1 department store group, said sales grew 10.8 percent to 160
million pounds ($251 million) in the week ended Dec. 6 compared
to the same week last year, with colder weather boosting sales
of knitwear.
The employee-owned firm noted that on a week-by-week basis,
sales declined by 10.6 percent, reflecting the impact of "Black
Friday" promotions on customer buying patterns. The promotions
that week helped it post the biggest ever week for sales in its
150-year history.
This week, John Lewis said sales of its cashmere accessories
for women were up 51 percent compared to the same week last
year, as customers sought to stay warm in colder weather, and it
also saw a 37 percent jump in meat thermometers, as shoppers
bought cooking equipment they would need at Christmas.
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)