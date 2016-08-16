LONDON Aug 16 British retailer John Lewis
on Tuesday reported a 2.3 percent fall in year-on-year
sales at its department store chain for the week to Aug. 13,
reflecting a continuation of hot weather across most parts of
the country.
As the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales
data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of
shopping behaviour that is being monitored closely after the UK
voted to leave the European Union on June 23.
The data can, however, be clouded by year-on-year weather
comparisons and the timing of promotional sales.
John Lewis said department store sales totalled 71.4 million
pounds ($92.6 million) over the week, compared to 73.7 million
pounds in the previous week.
"In what proved to be a challenging week, footfall was down
as customers chose to enjoy the great outdoors, as well as
making the most of the school holidays by heading abroad with
their families," it said.
At the group's upmarket grocery chain Waitrose sales rose
1.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7708 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)