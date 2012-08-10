LONDON, Aug 10 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Aug 4 Total sales 14.1 pct Dept stores 22.4 pct Food stores 9.7 pct "A remarkable week of success in the 2012 Games matched our flying start to the new half year. Compared to a year ago, the milder weather, new ranges and sporting activity have all driven demand," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.