BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON, July 27 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to July 25 weeks to July 21
21 Total sales 9.6 pct 9.0 pct Dept stores 11.2 pct 13.2 pct Food stores 8.7 pct 6.7 pct
"Sales remain strong in the final full week prior to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Sales were +11.2 percent versus last year, with all three directorates seeing an uplift, John Lewis said of the department stores performance. (Reporting by James Davey)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
