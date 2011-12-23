LONDON, Dec 23 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Dec 17 20 weeks to Dec 17 Total sales 6.8 pct 5.9 pct Dept stores 10.6 pct 2.6 pct Food stores 3.3 pct 8.4 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) were up 8.7 percent.

John Lewis had already reported the department store figures on Dec. 18 and on Dec. 22 said its department store sales were up 20.7 percent so far this week.