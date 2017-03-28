UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, March 28 British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to March 25 8 weeks to March 25 Total sales -9.8 pct -1.0 pct Dept stores -4.1 pct +0.6 pct Food stores -12.9 pct -2.0 pct John Lewis said the timing of Easter, which fell in this week last year, had distorted sales comparisons at its supermarkets and department stores. (Compiled by Paul Sandle)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.