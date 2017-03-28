LONDON, March 28 British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to March 25 8 weeks to March 25 Total sales -9.8 pct -1.0 pct Dept stores -4.1 pct +0.6 pct Food stores -12.9 pct -2.0 pct John Lewis said the timing of Easter, which fell in this week last year, had distorted sales comparisons at its supermarkets and department stores. (Compiled by Paul Sandle)