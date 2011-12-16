LONDON, Dec 16 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the last week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Dec 10 19 weeks to Dec 10 Total sales 4.1 pct 5.9 pct Dept stores 2 pct 1.9 pct Food stores 6.2 pct 8.8 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) increased 0.2 percent.

John Lewis had already reported the department store figures on Dec. 11, and on Dec. 15 said its department store sales were up 4.7 percent so far this week.