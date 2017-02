LONDON, July 13 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to July 7 23 weeks to July 7 Total sales 9.5 pct 8.9 pct Dept stores 15.3 pct 13.1 pct Food stores 6.1 pct 6.6 pct

"The continued miserable weather, coupled with the third week of a successful Clearance (sale), saw customers heading to our shops for some retail therapy," John Lewis said of the department store outcome. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)