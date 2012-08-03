LONDON, Aug 3 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to July 26 weeks to July 28

28 Total sales 11.0 pct 9.1 pct Dept stores 6.2 pct 12.9 pct Food stores 13.6 pct 7.0 pct

"An impressive half year ended with a softer performance in the final week. Demand was sapped by the spell of hot weather and the opening of the London 2012 Games," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)