LONDON, Jan 27 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Jan 21 25 weeks to Jan 21

Total sales 9.6 pct 6.9 pct Dept stores 11.4 pct 4.1 pct Food stores 8.7 pct 9.0 pct

"Another good week for our penultimate week of the financial year at plus 11.4 percent on last year. We were up every day and across all buying directorates," John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores. (Reporting by James Davey)