British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Aug 11 2 weeks to Aug 11 Total sales 13.0 pct 13.5 pct Dept stores 14.9 pct 18.6 pct Food stores 12.0 pct 10.8 pct "The final week of the London 2012 Olympic Games and the weekend celebrations certainly played a part in our success," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.