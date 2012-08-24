BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
LONDON, Aug 24 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Aug 18 3 weeks to Aug 18 Total sales 11.7 pct 12.9 pct Dept stores 14.5 pct 17.2 pct Food stores 10.2 pct 10.6 pct "There were no post-Olympic Games blues for customers ... sales were 14.5 percent up despite the hot temperatures in the south which impacted some shops on Saturday," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.