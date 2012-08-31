LONDON, Aug 31 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Aug 25 4 weeks to Aug 25 Total sales 8.3 pct 11.7 pct Dept stores 8.8 pct 14.9 pct Food stores 8.0 pct 9.9 pct "The bank holiday spirit drove a healthy increase of 8.8 per cent, which was a solid end to a strong August for John Lewis. The end of the month saw all three directorates achieving strong lifts, led by Electricals and Home Technology," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.