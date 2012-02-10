LONDON, Feb 10 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Feb 4 Total sales 10.2 pct Dept stores 6.0 pct Food stores 12.3 pct

"The start of a new year and week one, albeit decidedly chilly, saw us deliver a good performance overall with a 6 per cent uplift on last year," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. (Reporting by James Davey)