LONDON, Aug 5 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

week to July 30 26 weeks to July 30 Total sales 6.9 pct 6.5 pct Dept stores 1.2 pct 2.6 pct Food stores 10.2 pct 8.7 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) fell 0.6 percent.

"The half year ended with a more modest performance. As the weather improved trade slackened to finish at up 1.2 percent, behind the strike rate we have enjoyed for the last few weeks," John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores.

"Nevertheless, in challenging trading conditions, we can be well pleased with the half year's sales finishing 2.6 per cent ahead of a strong first half in 2010. We believe we have outperformed competitors across Electrical, Home, and Fashion, and most definitely in online."