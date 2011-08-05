LONDON, Aug 5 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
week to July 30 26 weeks to July 30
Total sales 6.9 pct 6.5 pct
Dept stores 1.2 pct 2.6 pct
Food stores 10.2 pct 8.7 pct
* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT)
fell 0.6 percent.
"The half year ended with a more modest performance. As the
weather improved trade slackened to finish at up 1.2 percent,
behind the strike rate we have enjoyed for the last few weeks,"
John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores.
"Nevertheless, in challenging trading conditions, we can be
well pleased with the half year's sales finishing 2.6 per cent
ahead of a strong first half in 2010. We believe we have
outperformed competitors across Electrical, Home, and Fashion,
and most definitely in online."