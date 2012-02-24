LONDON, Feb 24 - British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Feb 18 3 weeks to Feb 18
Total sales 9.6 pct 8.3 pct
Dept stores 13.O pct 7.7 pct
Food stores 7.8 pct 8.6 pct
"There were a number of factors that came together to give
last week's cracking result of up 13 percent on last year. The
cold weather helped, the fall of Valentine's Day with an extra
day of trading this year, and of course the fact that half term
in the English shops landed a week earlier than last year," John
Lewis said of the department stores outcome.
