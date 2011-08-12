LONDON, Aug 12 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

week to 6 Aug Total sales 6 pct Dept stores -1.4 pct Food stores 10.3 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) declined 3.3 percent.

"The peak August school holiday period can often be very erratic for retailers given there are plenty of distractions to shopping and last week was no exception," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.

"With the British Retail Consortium confirming very tough trading right across the high street, we should be pleased at how we have navigated the difficult trading conditions better than most." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)