LONDON, Mar 2 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Feb 25 4 weeks to Feb 25 Total sales 5.2 pct 7.5 pct Dept stores 0.0 pct 5.7 pct Food stores 8.2 pct 8.5 pct

"Not surprisingly it was a less attention-grabbing headline last week following our fabulous result the week before (13 percent rise), given the change in timing of half term for most of our shops. In spite of that, finishing with level sales on last year was entirely respectable, and means we end February with a pleasing 5.7 percent increase on last year," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)