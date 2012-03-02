LONDON, Mar 2 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Feb 25 4 weeks to Feb 25
Total sales 5.2 pct 7.5 pct
Dept stores 0.0 pct 5.7 pct
Food stores 8.2 pct 8.5 pct
"Not surprisingly it was a less attention-grabbing headline
last week following our fabulous result the week before (13
percent rise), given the change in timing of half term for most
of our shops. In spite of that, finishing with level sales on
last year was entirely respectable, and means we end February
with a pleasing 5.7 percent increase on last year," John Lewis
said of the department stores outcome.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)