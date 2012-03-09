LONDON, Mar 9 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Mar 3 5 weeks to Mar 3 Total sales 6.1 pct 7.2 pct Dept stores 4.4 pct 5.4 pct Food stores 6.9 pct 8.1 pct

On Wednesday John Lewis posted a 3.8 percent rise in profit for the year to Jan. 28.

It said after five weeks of its new financial year group sales excluding VAT sales tax were 7.7 percent higher year-on-year, with like-for-like sales up 2.4 percent at the department stores and up 2.2 percent at Waitrose. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)