LONDON, Mar 9 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Mar 3 5 weeks to Mar 3
Total sales 6.1 pct 7.2 pct
Dept stores 4.4 pct 5.4 pct
Food stores 6.9 pct 8.1 pct
On Wednesday John Lewis posted a 3.8 percent rise in profit
for the year to Jan. 28.
It said after five weeks of its new financial year group
sales excluding VAT sales tax were 7.7 percent higher
year-on-year, with like-for-like sales up 2.4 percent at the
department stores and up 2.2 percent at Waitrose.
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)