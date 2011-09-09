LONDON, Sept 9 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Sept 3 5 weeks to Sept 3 Total sales 8.9 pct 7.0 pct Dept stores 7.1 pct 2.6 pct Food stores 10.1 pct 9.7 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) rose 5.2 percent.

"After a slow start to the final week of the summer holidays, robust bank holiday Monday and mid-week trade resulted in a encouraging increase of +7.1 per cent on last year and +13.1 per cent on 2009," John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores. (Reporting by Mark Potter)