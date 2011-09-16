LONDON, Sept 16 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Sept 10 6 weeks to Sept 10 Total sales 8.8 pct 7.4 pct Dept stores 5.8 pct 3.2 pct Food stores 10.7 pct 10 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) rose 4 percent.

"A 5.8 percent sales uplift from last week came on the back of +7.1 percent from the previous week, and also generated an excellent two-year comparison of +23 percent, by far and away our best figure of the half year to date," John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores.

"The early part of the week was particularly strong, in part driven by late 'Back to School' activity, and price matching a competitor's event."