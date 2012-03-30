LONDON, Mar 30 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Mar 30 8 weeks to Mar 30 Total sales 6.1 pct 8.3 pct Dept stores 6.5 pct 8.6 pct Food stores 5.9 pct 8.2 pct

"It was a week of unseasonably hot weather right across the country, even in Scotland where record temperatures matched those in the Mediterranean," John Lewis said of the department store outcome.

"Inevitably that brought opportunities and challenges across our assortments and shops. We were also up against last year's launch of the iPad 2 and it was, therefore, really satisfying to see us post a solid 6.5 percent increase ahead of last year." (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)