LONDON, Oct 14 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Oct 8 10 weeks to Oct 8 Total sales 6.8 pct 6.7 pct Dept stores 1.2 pct 1.4 pct Food stores 10.4 pct 10.0 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) percent were down 0.6 percent.

"It was a game of two halves for trade with the unseasonably hot and sunny weather across the country on Sunday and in the Southeast for the early days of the week depressing sales considerably," John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores.

"The autumn returned at the latter end of the week, with wind and rain in the north heralding the return of our customers in droves, with many of our shops reporting their busiest Saturday outside the Clearance period of the year."

"The (latest) week has started with a strong double-figure flourish on Sunday and our customers are showing all the signs of getting into the Christmas shopping mode," it added.