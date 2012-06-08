LONDON, June 8 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to June 2 18 weeks to June 2
Total sales 18.1 pct 9.3 pct
Dept stores 15.0 pct 12.7 pct
Food stores 19.8 pct 7.5 pct
"A subdued start to the week, as the good weather continued,
gave way to a final three days of 27 per cent plus growth in the
run-up to the Jubilee weekend, delivering a 15 per cent overall
increase on last year. Fashion led the way with a 20.1 per cent
increase overall and strong growth across childrenswear,
menswear and womenswear. Key drivers here were the weather and
price-matching activity," John Lewis said of the department
store outcome.
