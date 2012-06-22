LONDON, June 22 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to June 20 weeks to June 16

16 Total sales 7.0 pct 9.1 pct Dept stores 11.5 pct 12.9 pct Food stores 4.5 pct 7.0 pct

"Despite our ever-challenging weather we delivered another great week's trade at +11.5 per cent on last year," John Lewis said of the department store outcome. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Rhys Jones)