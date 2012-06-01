LONDON, June 1 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to May 26 17 weeks to May 26 Total sales 8.3 pct 8.7 pct Dept stores 9.3 pct 12.6 pct Food stores 7.8 pct 6.7 pct "The summer finally arrived across the country and as a result we saw a shift in assortment performance. We should be pleased with the healthy 9.3 percent increase we achieved on the previous year despite the heat. Understandably, as customers enjoyed the weather in the later part of the week, our success came from our online business with a 46 percent increase, but shops held their own with an above-the-line 0.7 percent," John Lewis said of the department store outcome. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)