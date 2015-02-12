LONDON Feb 12 British infrastructure company
John Laing Group set its offer price at 195 pence per
share, the bottom of its indicative range, valuing the company
at 715.5 million pounds.
The company in January said it expected a price range of
between 195 pence and 245 pence per share.
John Laing, which was taken private by investment firm
Henderson in 2007, said the listing raised gross
proceeds of about 130 million pounds, in line with earlier
guidance.
Following the listing of about 35 percent of the company,
the existing shareholders will retain about 65 percent of the
issued share capital, assuming the over-allotment option is not
exercised.
John Laing's projects include the 60,000 seat New Perth
Stadium in Australia and Britain's 4.7 billion-pound Intercity
Express Programme.
Conditional dealings in the shares begins at 0800 GMT on
Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
