Aug 18 John Menzies Plc, under pressure
from investors to consider splitting its two businesses, said on
Tuesday that running its newspaper and magazine distribution and
aviation units together was the "best way forward".
Chief Executive Jeremy Stafford told Reuters that the more
cash-generative distribution unit provided the necessary
firepower to fund an expansion of Menzies' aviation business.
"The aviation business has a great deal of opportunity
around the world and as we take full advantage of that
opportunity it requires substantial amount of cash to sustain
our leading position in that market," Stafford said.
"Having a very strong cash-generative business working
alongside it gives us a winning formula."
(Editing by Keith Weir)