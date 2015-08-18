Aug 18 John Menzies Plc, under pressure from investors to consider splitting its two businesses, said on Tuesday that running its newspaper and magazine distribution and aviation units together was the "best way forward".

Chief Executive Jeremy Stafford told Reuters that the more cash-generative distribution unit provided the necessary firepower to fund an expansion of Menzies' aviation business.

"The aviation business has a great deal of opportunity around the world and as we take full advantage of that opportunity it requires substantial amount of cash to sustain our leading position in that market," Stafford said.

"Having a very strong cash-generative business working alongside it gives us a winning formula." (Editing by Keith Weir)