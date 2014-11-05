Nov 5 Scottish firm John Menzies Plc said full-year outturn from its aviation unit would be "materially" below expectations, and the division's managing director, Craig Smyth, would leave immediately.

The company, which also distributes magazines and newspapers in the UK, said the shortfall was due to reduced margins from changes at London's Heathrow airport, contract losses in Colombia and lower-than-expected cargo returns in Australia.

John Menzies said these factors would also hurt the aviation unit's results for the next year.

