* Aviation unit managing director to leave immediately
* Unit's profit hurt by business losses at Heathrow
* Shares fall 19 pct to lowest in more than 3 yrs
(Adds analyst comment, details, share price)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 5 John Menzies Plc said full-year
profit from its aviation business would be "materially" below
expectations and that the unit's managing director would leave
the company immediately.
Shares of the Edinburgh-based company plunged about 19
percent in early trading to their lowest in more than three
years. The stock was among the biggest losers on the London
Stock Exchange.
Craig Smyth, who had led the division of John Menzies
responsible for aircraft refuelling, cargo and baggage handling
at airports worldwide, resigned in August but the date of his
leaving had not previously been announced.
Analysts from Liberum brokerage wrote that Smyth's immediate
departure suggested the unit's issues may have been partly
"execution-related", though pricing at London's Heathrow airport
has also hit business.
The company's aviation business, which also runs VIP lounges
and handles ticketing, check-ins and aircraft de-icing, has been
affected by the loss of some British Airways business
at Heathrow, as well as contract losses in Colombia and
lower-than-expected cargo returns in Australia.
John Menzies said these factors would also hurt the aviation
unit's results next year - bad news for the company, which has
been expanding in aviation support services to shore up profits
as dwindling demand has stymied growth of its other main
business, magazine and newspaper distribution in the UK.
N+1 Singer analysts cut their full-year group adjusted
pretax profit forecast by 10 percent to 43.1 million pounds
($68.8 million) but said they would revise their expectations as
new CEO Jeremy Stafford "hones the future strategy".
As part of a management revamp, Stafford last month became
the group's first CEO in more than seven years. It had earlier
been run by two managing directors, a finance director and a
company secretary.
John Menzies' shares were down 19.3 percent at 392.75 pence
at 0851 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6268 British pound)
(Editing by Sunil Nair and Robin Paxton)