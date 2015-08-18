* Menzies CEO wants to keep both businesses together
* Problems at Gatwick, Spanish contract loss hit profits

By Esha Vaish
Aug 18 John Menzies Plc, facing
pressure from investors to consider splitting its two
businesses, said that keeping its newspaper and magazine
distribution and aviation units together was the "best way
forward".
The more cash-generative distribution arm could provide the
firepower needed to expand an aviation business that offers
baggage handling and other airport services, Chief Executive
Jeremy Stafford told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The aviation business has a great deal of opportunity
around the world and as we take full advantage of that
opportunity it requires substantial amount of cash to sustain
our leading position in that market," Stafford said.
"Having a very strong cash-generative business working
alongside it gives us a winning formula."
The pressure on Menzies management to deliver on its
strategy is likely to grow after it reported a near 60 percent
fall in pretax profit to 5.8 million pounds ($9 million) in the
six months ended June 30.
Operational problems at London's Gatwick airport and the
loss of a major contract with Spanish airports hurt its aviation
unit, the company said on Tuesday.
Shares in the company fell as much as 7.5 percent, before
paring some losses. They were down 3.5 percent at 475 pence at
0940 GMT.
Shareholder Lakestreet Capital Partners AG suggested in
April that Menzies should consider splitting up, believing that
both the units would be worth more separately.
While Kabouter Management, Menzies' largest independent
investor with a stake of about 10 percent, echoed the sentiment,
it was unclear if Lakestreet was able to garner the support of
the Menzies family, which controls just over a fifth of the
company's shares through various holdings.
Menzies has been seeking to expand its aviation business as
dwindling demand had limited growth at the arm that distributes
the Financial Times and the Independent in Britain.
Lakestreet is now among Menzies' top 5 shareholders after
disclosing in a filing on July 3 that it had raised its stake to
6.027 percent from the about 3 percent held at the time of its
April statement.
Menzies' stock had risen roughly 26 percent since
Lakestreet's April statement, valuing Lakestreet's holding at
slightly over 18 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6416 pounds)
