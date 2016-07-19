LONDON, July 19 Britain's John Menzies said on Tuesday it had appointed paper industry executive Dermot F Smurfit as independent chairman, answering a key demand from new activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM).

SVM, which holds more than 7 percent of the distribution and airport services firm, demanded more independence on the board of the company earlier this month when it also joined calls for the business to be broken up.

The German activist investor complained that current interim chairman Dermot Jeckinson had connections through his wife to the Menzies family, which control about 19 percent of the company through various holdings.

Smurfit, who has extensive experience in the Jefferson Smurfit paper products group and is chairman of Powerflute , will join John Menzies on July 25, the company said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)