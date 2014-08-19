Aug 19 John Menzies Plc reported a 9
percent fall in first-half profit as a strong pound cut earnings
at its aviation services unit that earns largely in other
currencies.
Underlying pretax profit dropped to 20.7 million pounds
($34.6 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 22.8
million pounds a year earlier.
At constant currency, turnover rose 2.7 percent to 1.03
billion pounds, said John Menzies, whose interests are split
between lucrative aviation services and a struggling
distribution business.
($1 = 0.5980 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)