Dec 11 John Wood Group Plc, a British energy services company, said it had secured a $750 million, five-year contract from BP for engineering, procurement and construction services in Grangemouth, Scotland.

The company, which earlier won a subsea contract from BP for the Shah Deniz II gas project in Azerbaijan in June, said the contract was its largest in 2014 and included an option for two, one-year extensions. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)