Dec 14 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reaffirmed its full-year EBITA forecast and said it sees indications of modest recovery in selected markets, but warned that challenging market conditions are likely to persist in 2017.
* The company, founded in 1912 as a ship repair and marine engineering firm, said it expected earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to be in line with the company-provided consensus of $370 million for the full-year ended Dec. 31.
* "We are encouraged by the positive rig count movement in the second half of 2016, although we have yet to see any significant improvement in activity," the company said in a statement.
* John Wood, which counts BP Plc as one of its customers, said in August that it expected a 20-percent drop in full-year EBITA.
* Full-year revenue was expected to be $5.18 billion, according to company provided consensus on its website. Pretax profit was expected to be $247 million.
* The company reiterated on Wednesday it would raise its 2016 dividend by double-digit percentage points.
* Oil companies have cut back on spending for exploration drilling and maintenance, reducing demand for engineering firms such as Wood Group which provides services such as overhaul of compressors, pumps, generators and rotating equipment. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers released on Thursday showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp faces a day of reckoning on Friday, when it is expected to offer an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its U.S. nuclear business, but this will be only a step in a series of tough choices on the Japanese conglomerate's survival.