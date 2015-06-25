June 25 UK's Wood Group Plc said its results in the first half of 2015 would be lower than a year earlier, as the energy services firm has been hit by the weakness in oil and gas activity globally.

The company said it still expected full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) to be broadly in line with analyst expectations. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)