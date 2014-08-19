Aug 19 British energy services company John Wood Group Plc reported a marginal rise in EBITA for the first half as strength in its production services business was offset by weakness in other divisions.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to $243.9 million in the six months ended June 30, from $243.2 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $3.80 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)