Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. crude storage
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9.1 million bpd
Aug 19 British energy services company John Wood Group Plc reported a marginal rise in EBITA for the first half as strength in its production services business was offset by weakness in other divisions.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to $243.9 million in the six months ended June 30, from $243.2 million a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $3.80 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, March 22 Construction of new coal plants fell sharply last year due to a clampdown on projects in China and less finance available in India, a report by three environmental groups said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 Petróleo Brasileiro SA cut debt by 20 percent and had positive free cash flow for the seventh straight quarter during the fourth quarter, in a further sign of recovery at Brazil's state-controlled oil company in spite of a quarterly profit miss.