LONDON, July 13 Wood Group oil workers
employed at Shell's North Sea oil and gas platforms who
are members of the Unite labour union have voted nearly
unanimously to strike over pay and working conditions, the union
said on Wednesday.
As many as 99.1 percent of those eligible to vote supported
strike action, the union said, after talks on pay and working
hours broke down.
Wood Group said it was disappointed with the outcome of the
ballot and was committed to continuing to engage with employees
and the labour unions to reach a resolution.
Shell said it was aware of the announcement and was
monitoring the situation.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Adrian Croft)