LONDON, July 13 Wood Group oil workers employed at Shell's North Sea oil and gas platforms who are members of the Unite labour union have voted nearly unanimously to strike over pay and working conditions, the union said on Wednesday.

As many as 99.1 percent of those eligible to vote supported strike action, the union said, after talks on pay and working hours broke down.

Wood Group said it was disappointed with the outcome of the ballot and was committed to continuing to engage with employees and the labour unions to reach a resolution.

Shell said it was aware of the announcement and was monitoring the situation. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Adrian Croft)