April 13 Former BP chief executive John
Browne will be vacating his spot on the board of investment
company Riverstone Energy to focus on work for a
Russian-backed energy venture, Sky News reported.
The resignation of Browne, who joined Riverstone in 2007, is
expected to come as early as Tuesday, Sky News said.(bit.ly/1Ev6uwl)
In addition to quitting Riverstone's board, Browne has also
relinquished the chairmanship of Cuadrilla Resources, a shale
gas firm, the website said.
The resignation was expected as Browne in February announced
his appointment as executive chairman of L1 Energy, a $10
billion oil and gas venture backed by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman and his partner German Khan.
Riverstone and Browne did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian
Plumb)