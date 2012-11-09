* Firm says has "momentum" going into Christmas
* Expects "mid to high single figure" Christmas sales growth
* Says UK consumer is "very stretched"
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 9 John Lewis, Britain's
biggest department store group, has forecast it will post
another record sales performance this Christmas, outperforming
the wider market.
"We do feel that we have that magical word momentum with us
as we go into Christmas," said Managing Director Andy Street at
a media dinner on Thursday.
"The last three Christmases have been outstanding for us and
we are expecting to better those numbers," he said.
Street said the employee-owned firm was not expecting sales
growth to keep going at the year-to-date rate of 12.9 percent.
He said "a mid to high single figure number" for Christmas
was a realistic expectation given that British consumers
remained "very stretched".
John Lewis has been outperforming rivals and the wider
market because its generally more affluent customers have been
less impacted by Britain's economic downturn, while improvements
to products, service and its Internet offer as well as new
modern stores have resonated with consumers.
Though the UK is out of recession, many retailers are still
struggling as consumers are deterred by inflation, meagre wage
increases and government measures designed to cut national debt.
Last week electricals retailer Comet collapsed into
administration, threatening 6,600 jobs.
On Tuesday an industry survey said British retail sales
slowed sharply in October, while bellwether British retailer
Marks & Spencer posted a 3 percent fall in first half
profit.
On Thursday Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison said a
survey of families it conducted found one-third planned to cut
back spending on Christmas presents this year.