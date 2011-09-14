(Adds further details, background)

* H1 pretax profit down 18 pct at 91.2 mln pounds

* Profit hit by discounting and step up in investment

* H1 sales up 6.4 pct and up 7.4 pct in first 6 weeks of H2

LONDON, Sept 14 Bellwether British retailer John Lewis reported an 18 percent drop in its first-half profit on Wednesday, hit by discounting in its department stores and a step up in investment, and said it expected the tough trading conditions to persist into 2012.

The employee-owned group, which runs upmarket grocer Waitrose as well as Britain's biggest department store chain, said it made a profit before tax of 91.2 million pounds ($144 million) in the six months ended July 30.

"Trading conditions are set to remain challenging through the rest of this year and into 2012," said Chairman Charlie Mayfield.

Many Britons are cutting back on spending in the face of higher prices, muted wages growth and government austerity.

A survey last week showed British like-for-like retail sales fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in August.

John Lewis has consistently outperformed the sales figures of its rivals, both in department stores and groceries, helped by its more affluent customer base and reputation for service.

The group said profits were hit at its department stores by its pledge to be "never knowingly undersold," which committed it to matching price cuts made by rivals.

It also stepped up capital spending to 253.8 million pounds, opening stores and investing in its online business.

Gross sales rose 6.4 percent to 4.05 billion pounds, and were up 7.4 percent in the first six weeks of the second half, including like-for-like increases of 1.9 percent at John Lewis department stores and 3.9 percent at Waitrose. ($1=0.633 pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Greg Mahlich)